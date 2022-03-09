How a virus packages its genetic material



Source: sibbm.zanichelli.it



Physics and astronomy professors have developed a theory and performed a series of simulations that may help explain how a virus finds its native genome and how capsids form around it and not around other RNAs in the cell. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Genes