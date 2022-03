Childhood trauma and genetics linked to increased obesity risk



Source: www.valleynewslive.com



New research has found associations between genetics, obesity, and childhood trauma, linking social health determinants, genetics, and disease. The study found that participants with specific genetic traits and who experience childhood traumas are more likely to suffer from adult obesity.