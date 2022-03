Office buildings with infrequent water use may have poor water quality



Source: group.bureauveritas.com



Low-consumption office buildings with infrequent water use could have chemical and microbiological safety issues, according to a new study. The research could have implications for office buildings used less frequently during pandemic lockdowns, and suggests that regular water testing in commercial buildings may be needed. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Chemicals