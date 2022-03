New Species of Orchid Discovered in Ecuador



Added: 09.03.2022 19:18 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.documentarytube.com



Scientists have described a new species of the Neotropical orchid genus Maxillaria from cloud rainforests of northern Ecuador. The genus Maxillaria, abbreviated as Max in the horticultural trade, belongs to one of the most diverse and species-rich groups of orchids. Depending on the applied classification, it counts from approximately 420, through 634 to 750 species. [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Scientists Tags: Genes