Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Plant Breeding Research and elsewhere have decoded the genome of the potato cultivar ‘Otava.’ Their results shed new light on the recent breeding history of potato, the functional organization of its tetraploid genome and has the potential to strengthen the future of genomics-assisted breeding. Potato (Solanum tuberosum) is [...]