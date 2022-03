Treatment of long COVID could be hampered by lack of consensus in identifying and diagnosing the condition, researchers say

In a new report, researchers say the challenges of treating long COVID are amplified by a critical issue: we do not know what constitutes long COVID or how to formally diagnose it, an issue that is further exacerbated by limited research data of varying quality and consistency.