Megalodon Grew to Larger Sizes in Cooler Waters: Study



Otodus megalodon, the largest shark that ever lived on Earth, most certainly reached at least 15 m (50 feet) in total length based on its gigantic teeth. New research demonstrates that individuals of Otodus megalodon were on average larger in cooler water than those in warmer water.