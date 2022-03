Physical activity may protect your brain as you age



We all know we should exercise and eat healthy foods. But doing that isn't just good for maintaining your figure as you age. New research shows that physical activity could help protect your cognitive abilities as you age. And it doesn't have to be intense exercise to make an impact. More in www.sciencedaily.com »