Protect against aging and age-related disease with the MondoA protein

Researchers have shown that a protein called MondoA can activate the important health-linked process of autophagy, whereby cells are broken down and their components are recycled. MondoA both inhibited a protein called Rubicon and regulated the Prdx3 protein, which maintains the stability of energy-producing mitochondria within cells. Activation of MondoA protected against aging and age-associated kidney injury, indicating its potential as a target for the treatment of aging and age-related diseases.