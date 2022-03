Astronomers discover largest molecule yet in a planet-forming disc



Using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile, researchers have for the first time detected dimethyl ether in a planet-forming disc. With nine atoms, this is the largest molecule identified in such a disc to date. It is also a precursor of larger organic molecules that can lead to the emergence of life. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher