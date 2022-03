Engineers Begin Assembly of NASA’s Europa Clipper



NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft will conduct detailed reconnaissance of Jupiter's moon Europa to see whether the icy moon could harbor conditions suitable for life, honing our insights into astrobiology. Europa Clipper would orbit Jupiter about every two weeks, providing many opportunities for close flybys of Europa. In total, the solar-powered orbiter would perform 45 flybys