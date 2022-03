Physicists discover method for emulating nonlinear quantum electrodynamics in a laboratory setting



Source: in.mashable.com



On the big screen, in video games and in our imaginations, lightsabers flare and catch when they clash together. That clashing, or interference, happens only in fiction -- and in places with enormous magnetic and electric fields, which happens in nature only near massive objects such as neutron stars. A team of physicists has discovered discovered that it is possible to produce this effect in a laboratory setting, using a class of novel materials. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: EU