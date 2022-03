New Species of Green Alga Discovered



Added: 07.03.2022 21:43 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: kfindtech.com



Biologists have described a new species of the unicellular green algal genus Acetabularia from a rocky intertidal habitat of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Acetabularia is an extant genus of single-celled green algae found in subtropical waters. It belongs to the family Polyphysaceae of the order Dasycladales. The present diversity of Dasycladales includes 38 species [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Genes Tags: Greece