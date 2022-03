Astronomers Spot Type II Supernova in Cartwheel Galaxy



Added: 07.03.2022 19:58 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: phys.org



ESO’s New Technology Telescope has captured a striking photo of SN 2021afdx, a Type II supernova that occurred in the Cartwheel Galaxy. The Cartwheel Galaxy is a lenticular galaxy located around 500 million light-years away in the constellation of Sculptor. Also known as ESO 350-40, IRAS 00352-3359 and LEDA 2248, it has a diameter of [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Technology Tags: Strikes