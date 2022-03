Physicists publish on X-ray lasers taking pictures of complex molecules



Added: 07.03.2022 19:17 | 33 views | 0 comments



Source: www.labmanager.com



Physicists have used the world's largest X-ray laser to take pictures of complex molecules. With ultra-bright X-ray flashes, the scientists were able to take snapshots of gas-phase iodopyridine molecules with atomic resolution. In the process, the molecules are exploded by the X-ray laser, and the image is reconstructed from the pieces. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists