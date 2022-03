Added: 07.03.2022 19:17 | 9 views | 0 comments

A new study asks what drove prehistoric humans to collect and recycle flint tools that had been made, used, and discarded by their predecessors. After examining flint tools from one layer at the 500,000-year-old prehistoric site of Revadim in the south of Israel's Coastal Plain, researchers propose a novel explanation: prehistoric humans, just like us, were collectors by nature and culture.