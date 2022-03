Hubble Looks at Galaxy Pair NGC 4496



Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have produced a spectacularly detailed image of a pair of overlapping galaxies called NGC 4496. NGC 4496 was discovered on February 23, 1784, by the German-born British astronomer William Herschel. Otherwise known as NGC 4505, it consists of the barred spiral galaxy NGC 4496A and the spiral galaxy