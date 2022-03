How does the brain make memories?



Researchers have discovered two types of brain cells that play a key role in dividing continuous human experience into distinct segments that can be recalled later. The discovery provides new promise as a path toward development of novel treatments for memory disorders such as dementia and Alzheimer's disease. More in www.sciencedaily.com » GM, Cher Tags: Dementia