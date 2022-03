People with heart defects may be at greater risk for severe COVID-19 illness



People with congenital heart defects who were hospitalized with COVID-19 were up to twice as likely to suffer severe illness or death from the virus compared to people who were not born with a heart defect, according to a new study. People with a heart defect plus another underlying medical condition, including heart failure, pulmonary hypertension, Down syndrome, diabetes or obesity, were among those most at risk of having severe COVID-19 illness.