Cameras reveal snowshoe hare density



Added: 07.03.2022 14:17 | 7 views | 0 comments



The number of hares in a forest is a good indicator of how healthy that ecosystem is -- and now there's a better way to find out. A new study shows recently developed camera-trapping methods could be a viable alternative to live-trapping for determining the density of snowshoe hares and potentially other small mammals that play a critical role in any forest ecosystem. More in www.sciencedaily.com »



Comments: Comments: