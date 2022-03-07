A sieve for molecules



Source: www.asiaradiosales.com



Scientists have long tried to use graphene, which is composed of carbon, as a kind of sieve. But this material doesn't have any pores. Now, a team has found an alternative material which comes with pores from the outset. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists