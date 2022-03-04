Making diversity, equity, inclusion integral part of physics education



While many physics instructors are beginning to incorporate lessons on diversity, equity, and inclusion in the classroom, it can often feel like an add-on rather than an integral component of becoming a physicist. Scientists are helping to change this by presenting discussions and activities on DEI as a fundamental and essential part of physics training. The team created two approaches for DEI curriculum, replacing a question on a weekly homework assignment with a reflection essay on a topic important to physicists and including activities and discussions during a two-day unit on representation.