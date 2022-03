Tuataras May Have Originated as Early as 190 Million Years Ago



Paleontologists have identified a new species of tuatara-like sphenodontian reptile from dozens of fossilized specimens found in Arizona, the United States. Sphenodontians are one of the longest living lineages of reptiles, with a fossil record of at least 230 million years and with recent morphological and molecular clock estimates suggesting their split from their closest [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: United States