Changes in air pollution linked with dry spells in Asia and summer heatwaves in Europe

Analysis of climate models finds aerosols from air pollution were far more important in influencing the Eurasian summer jet stream, which shapes Northern Hemisphere weather, than previously thought. It counters the previous suggestion that greenhouse gas-forced Arctic warming was the main driver of the weakening of the jet stream. This is the first time that aerosols have been shown so clearly to affect such an important feature of the large-scale atmospheric circulation, which influences strength of storms and wet and dry weather in different regions.