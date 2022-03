Added: 04.03.2022 18:18 | 1 views | 0 comments

Bacterial identification can take hours and often longer -- precious time when diagnosing infections and selecting appropriate treatments. There may be a quicker, more accurate process. By teaching a deep learning algorithm to identify the 'fingerprint' spectra of the molecular components of various bacteria, the researchers could classify various bacteria in different media with accuracies up to 98%.