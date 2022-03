A new study relates liquid fructose intake to fatty liver disease



Source: www.theedge.co.nz



A high-fat diet is not enough to cause short-term fatty liver disease. However, if this diet is combined with the intake of beverages sweetened with liquid fructose, the accumulation of fats in the liver accelerates and hypertriglyceridemia -- a cardiovascular risk factor -- can appear, according to researchers.