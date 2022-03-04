Henipavirus glycoprotein architecture suggests therapeutic strategies



Source: www.microbiologiaitalia.it



3D structural findings are reported on a critical component of the Nipah virus' infection mechanism, and how antibodies home in on an important part of the machinery that attaches the virus to host cells. The results point to multipronged strategies for preventing and treating the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, which are carried by bats, but which have jumped species to infect other animals and people. The results of this latest research suggest a blueprint for computer-engineered, next-generation vaccine candidates,

Source: www.microbiologiaitalia.it