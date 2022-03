New treatment to combat obesity and heart disease



Added: 04.03.2022 14:03 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: daytonews.com



An interdisciplinary research team has successfully developed an innovative inhibitor that shows promise in fighting obesity and potentially preventing heart disease. The team developed an anti-obesity drug that blocks the effects of cytochrome P450 8B1, the enzyme linked to cholesterol absorption and obesity. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: LinkedIn