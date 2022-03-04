Better assessment of risk from heart surgery results in better patient outcomes

Added: 04.03.2022 3:18 | 19 views | 0 comments

A new study assessed patients having heart surgery, measured troponin before and daily for the first few days after surgery, and assessed death and the incidence of major vascular complications -- such as heart attack, stroke or life-threatening blood clot -- after heart surgery. The study involved 15,984 adult patients with an average age just over 63 years undergoing cardiac surgery. Patients were from 12 countries, with more than a third of the countries being outside of North America and Europe.