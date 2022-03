Added: 03.03.2022 19:59 | 14 views | 0 comments

Cocoa is used in the sports world as a supplement, although there is no consensus on its use. In a new study, researchers from the Universidad Europea de Madrid and elsewhere investigated the effect of cocoa intake on intestinal ischemia, gastrointestinal symptoms, gut microbiota, and serum lipopolysaccharide levels in endurance athletes during their training period [...]