Lipid profiling can predict risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease decades before onset



Simultaneous measurement of dozens of types of fats in the blood ('lipidomics') can predict the risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) and cardiovascular disease (CVD) years in the future, according to a new study. Such early prediction through lipidomic profiling may provide the basis for recommending diet and lifestyle interventions before disease develops.