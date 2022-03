Nocturnal teeth grinding can damage temporomandibular joints



Nocturnal teeth grinding and clenching of the upper and lower jaw are known as sleep bruxism and can have a number of consequences for health. In dental science, the question of whether sleep bruxism is associated with the development or progression of temporomandibular joint disorders is controversial. New research shows that certain tooth shapes and tooth locations could well lead to temporomandibular joint problems as a result of bruxism. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Teeth Tags: Sleep