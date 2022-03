Circumbinary Exoplanet Detected via Radial Velocity Measurements



Kepler-16b, a rare exoplanet that orbits around two stars, has been detected using the SOPHIE spectrograph at the 1.93-m telescope of the Observatoire de Haute-Provence. First discovered in 2011, Kepler-16b is a giant circumbinary exoplanet similar to Saturn in both size and mass. The alien world orbits its two parent stars, Kepler-16A and Kepler-16B, every [...] More in www.sci-news.com »