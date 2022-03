Mummification in Europe may be older than previously known



Mummification of the dead probably was more common in prehistory than previously known. This discovery is made at the hunter-gatherer burial sites in the Sado Valley in Portugal, dating to 8,000 years ago. A recent study presents new evidence for pre-burial treatments such as desiccation through mummification, which has not been suggested for the European Mesolithic before. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: EU