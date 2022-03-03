ï»¿Thursday, 03 March 2022
Higher education and language skills may help ward off dementia
Added: 03.03.2022 14:56
Source: www.spellmanbrady.com
New research has found that people with mild cognitive impairment may not inevitably develop dementia and, in fact, having higher education and advanced language skills more than doubles their chances of returning to normal.
