Study of algae in Acadia National Park lakes shows recovery from acidification



Added: 03.03.2022 0:00 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.wallpapers13.com



Research shows that federal regulations to reduce human-caused sulfur in the atmosphere have aided in the recovery of algal ecosystems for two lakes in Acadia National Park. However, the study also shows that the warming climate negatively impact certain types of lakes more than others, which could affect future ecosystem recovery. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: FED