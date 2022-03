Industrial sedimentation in the North Sea



Added: 02.03.2022 23:59 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: mas.txt-nifty.com



Researchers investigated changes in pollutant levels in the North Sea over an interval time. The results showed that a diverse cocktail of chemicals has been polluting the environment, especially during the last 100 years. They also found out that a decrease in pollution only became apparent in the environment decades after the substances were banned. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Chemicals