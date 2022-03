Study details how some fish cope with parasites, with implications for human health

Parasitic tapeworms have a complex life cycle moving from plankton to fish and then fish-eating birds. New research on how parasite resistance in threespine stickleback fish may lead to a better understanding of human diseases such as cystic and liver fibrosis.