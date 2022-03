Added: 02.03.2022 20:03 | 14 views | 0 comments

Researchers have discovered that power-producing organelles in the eye's photoreceptor cells, called mitochondria, function as microlenses that help channel light to these cells' outer segments where it's converted into nerve signals. The discovery in ground squirrels provides a more precise picture of the retina's optical properties and could help detect eye disease earlier. The findings also shed light on the evolution of vision.