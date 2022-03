Added: 02.03.2022 20:00 | 11 views | 0 comments

Scientists and engineers on the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope team have successfully worked through the second and third out of seven total phases of mirror alignment. “We still have work to do, but we are increasingly pleased with the results we’re seeing,” said Webb’s optical element manager Lee Feinberg, a researcher at NASA’s Goddard [...]