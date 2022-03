Gradual evolution is back: Darwinian theory of gradual process explained in new research



Source: scientificamerican.com



Abrupt shifts in the evolution of animals -- short periods of time when an organism rapidly changes size or form -- have long been a challenge for theorists including Darwin. Now a newly published research paper supports the idea that even these abrupt changes are underpinned by a gradual directional process of successive incremental changes, as Darwin's theory of evolution assumes. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Animals