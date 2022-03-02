Bonding exercise: Quantifying biexciton binding energy



A rare spectroscopy technique directly quantifies the energy required to bind two excitons together. The experiment harnessed interactions between real and virtual states to 'switch' the electronic state of an atomically-thin (2D) material. As well as improving fundamental understanding of biexciton dynamics and exotic new quantum materials, the study aids work towards biexciton-based devices such as compact lasers and chemical-sensors, and the search for future low-energy electronics based on topological materials. More in www.sciencedaily.com »



