Individuals in England reduced social contacts by up to 75 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic

Transmission of respiratory viruses depends partly on the rate of close social contacts in a population. A study suggests that during the most restrictive period of lockdown in the United Kingdom, the number of reported contacts decreased by 75 percent from pre-pandemic levels.