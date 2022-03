Tyrannosaurus remains hint at two possible species distinct from T. rex



Source: sbyireview.com



A new analysis of Tyrannosaurus skeletal remains reveals physical differences in the femur, other bones and dental structures across specimens that could suggest Tyrannosaurus rex specimens need to be re-categorized into three distinct groups or species, reports a new study. More in www.sciencedaily.com »