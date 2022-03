Seeing below the surface of bimetallic nanoparticles



Added: 02.03.2022 14:19 | 20 views | 0 comments



Source: shamrockroseaussies.com



Researchers reported an acoustic method for the real time tracking of metal deposition in the formation of bimetallic core-shell nanoparticles. The shape of the formed particles indicated the internal structure and was determined from changes in the acoustic resistance of a piezoelectric resonator owing to interparticle distance variation. It is hoped that the control of nanoparticle structure made possible by the analysis method will allow the preparation of bespoke materials for sensing. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: NATO