Adaptive HEALEY ALS Platform Trial hopes to bring new treatments to patients faster



Added: 02.03.2022 2:18 | 19 views | 0 comments



Source: www.prnewswire.com



A new article describes the approach, structure, and launch of the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial- the first platform trial for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) designed to accelerate the development of effective and breakthrough treatments for people with the illness. More in www.sciencedaily.com »