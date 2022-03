Did rapid spin delay 2017 collapse of merged neutron stars into black hole?



Continuing X-ray observations by Chandra of the kilonova from the merger of two neutron stars to form a black hole hint at new processes. Initially, a gamma-ray burst and subsequent X-ray emissions told of a jet of material produced by the merger, but X-rays from this jet should be dimming. They're not, suggesting that ejecta from the merger, given an extra bounce from the merged neutron stars a second before collapse, is also generating X-rays. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: EU