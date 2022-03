Added: 01.03.2022 19:56 | 16 views | 0 comments

Using the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) on the Víctor M. Blanco 4-m Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile, astronomers have captured this image of the grand design spiral galaxy NGC 1566. NGC 1566 is located approximately 70 million light-years away in the constellation of Dorado. Colloquially nicknamed the Spanish Dancer, this grand-design spiral [...]