What’s happening in the depths of distant worlds?



Added: 01.03.2022 18:10 | 16 views | 0 comments



The physics and chemistry that take place deep inside our planet are fundamental to the existence of life as we know it. But what forces are at work in the interiors of distant worlds, and how do these conditions affect their potential for habitability? New work uses lab-based mimicry to reveal a new crystal structure that has major implications for our understanding of the interiors of large, rocky exoplanets. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Planes