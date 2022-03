New optical tweezers put on the pressure to change color



Source: venturebeat.com



Scientists demonstrate an optical trapping technique using nanotextured black silicon that can efficiently trap polymer chains. By adjusting the laser intensity, these 'optical tweezers' can control the florescence color emitted through a local concentration of a perylene-modified polymer solution. From a low intensity blue to high intensity orange, this reversible and fully remote technology can almost reach the entire RGB spectrum. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Technology Tags: Scientists